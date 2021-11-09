Infinix NOTE 11S, with MediaTek Helio G96 processor, goes official

Infinix NOTE 11S launched in Thailand

As an addition to its NOTE 11 series, Infinix has launched a new NOTE 11S smartphone in Thailand. The handset carries a starting price-tag of THB 6,999 (around Rs. 15,700) and is available in three color options. As for the key highlights, it comes with a 120Hz LCD display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

The phone has a Full-HD+ display

The Infinix NOTE 11S features a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, there is a rectangular camera module. The handset bears a 6.95-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is offered in Haze Green, Symphony Cyan, and Mithril Gray color options.

It sports a 50MP main camera

The Infinix NOTE 11S is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.6) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens along with a quad-LED flash unit. For selfies, there is a 16MP front-facing camera.

It boots XOS 10 based on Android 11

The Infinix NOTE 11S draws power from a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based XOS 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Infinix NOTE 11S: Pricing and availability

The Infinix NOTE 11S starts at THB 6,999 (roughly Rs. 15,700). It is currently up for grabs via Lazada Thailand at an introductory cost of THB 6,099 (around Rs. 13,700) along with a free smart band worth THB 399 (roughly Rs. 900).