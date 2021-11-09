Redmi Note 11 Pro v/s Note 10 Pro: What's different?

Xiaomi-backed Redmi had launched its Note 11 Pro smartphone a couple of weeks back alongside the Note 11 and Note 11 Pro+ models. The device comes with a new design with flat edges, an AMOLED display, a 108MP triple camera unit, a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, and a 67W fast-charging support. But how different is it from its predecessor, the Redmi Note 10 Pro?

Design

In terms of design, Note 10 Pro and Note 11 Pro feature a center-aligned punch-hole design with slim bezels, a glass back, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The former has a smaller rear camera module and curved edges while the latter sports iPhone 12-like flat edges and a chunky camera unit. They measure 8.3mm and 8.1mm in thickness and weigh 207g and 192g, respectively.

Both the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Note 11 Pro bear a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Clearly, nothing changes in terms of display hardware.

Cameras

The Note 11 Pro boasts a 108MP main camera

The Note 10 Pro sports a quad camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens (the global variant has a 108MP main camera). The new Note 11 Pro gets three lenses, including a 108MP (f/1.9) main snapper, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) tele-macro shooter.

Both the Note 10 Pro and Note 11 Pro have a 16MP selfie camera. For audio, the handsets have stereo speakers, however, only the latter boasts JBL-tuned speakers.

Internals

The Note 11 Pro offers 67W fast-charging support

The Note 10 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 732G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. In comparison, the Note 11 Pro gets a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 5,160mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support.

Worth an upgrade?

The Redmi Note 10 Pro has attracted several buyers with its excellent spec-sheet and continues to be a solid phone. However, it is a 4G-only model. The Note 11 Pro takes things a level up with a 5G chipset, a new form factor, improved audio, and some flagship-grade features like a 108MP main camera and 67W wired charging. It sure is a solid upgrade.

Pocket-pinch

The Redmi Note 10 Pro is priced at Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB/128GB model and Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB/128GB version. The Note 11 Pro starts at CNY 1,599 (around Rs. 18,500) for the 6GB/128GB base model and goes up to CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,300) for the 8GB/256GB top-end variant in China. It is tipped to debut in India as Xiaomi 11i.