Redmi Note 10S Starlight Purple color variant debuts in Malaysia

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 31, 2021, 11:44 pm

Redmi Note 10S gets a new color option in Malaysia

Redmi has launched a new color variant, dubbed Starlight Purple, for its Note 10S smartphone in Malaysia. It joins the existing Onyx Gray, Ocean Blue, and Pebble White shades. To recall, the handset went official in India in May this year, with a 6.43-inch display, a 64MP quad camera unit, a Helio G95 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It has a Full-HD+ AMOLED display

Redmi Note 10S weighs 178.8 grams

The Redmi Note 10S features an IP53-rated body with a centrally-positioned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it packs a quad camera unit. The device bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a pixel density of 409ppi, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Information

The phone offers a 64MP main camera

The Redmi Note 10S sports a quad rear camera module, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, there is a 13MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Internals

It supports 33W fast-charging

The Redmi Note 10S draws power from a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Redmi Note 10S: Pricing

The Redmi Note 10S starts at Rs. 14,999 for its 6GB/64GB model in India. However, the Starlight Purple version has been launched in Malaysia with a price tag of MYR 899 (roughly Rs. 15,800).