Redmi Note 10 Pro, Max get a new color variant

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 31, 2021, 03:02 pm

Redmi launches Dark Nebula color option for Note 10 Pro and Pro Max models

Redmi has introduced a new Dark Nebula color option for its Note 10 Pro and Pro Max models in India. It joins the existing Vintage Bronze, Glacial Blue, and Dark Night variants and is currently up for grabs via mi.com. The handsets went official in March this year with a 120Hz screen, quad rear cameras, and a Snapdragon 732G chipset. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phones offer an IP53-rated built

Redmi Note 10 Pro and Pro Max weigh 192 grams

The Redmi Note 10 Pro and Pro Max feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they have a rectangular camera unit. The devices sport a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. They also have an IP53 rating for dust and water resistance.

Information

The Pro Max model flaunts a 108MP main camera

Redmi Note 10 Pro packs a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth camera, and a 5MP macro sensor. On the front, it gets a 16MP selfie snapper. The Pro Max model offers similar hardware but with a 108MP primary sensor.

Internals

They support 33W fast-charging

The Redmi Note 10 Pro and Pro Max draw power from a Snapdragon 732G processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, they boot Android 11-based MIUI 12 and house a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handsets offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

How much do they cost?

In India, the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Pro Max start at Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 19,999, respectively, for their 6GB/128GB models. The 8GB/128GB variants cost Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 21,999, respectively.