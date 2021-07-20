Redmi Note 10T 5G launched in India at Rs. 14,000

Redmi Note 10T 5G goes official in India

Expanding its portfolio of budget smartphones, Redmi has launched the Note 10T 5G handset in India. It carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 13,999. As for the key highlights, the smartphone comes with a 90Hz display, a 48MP triple rear camera setup, a Dimensity 700 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. Here are more details.

Design and display

It is offered in four color variants

The Redmi Note 10T 5G features a punch-hole cut-out with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit. The device bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is available in Metallic Blue, Mint Green, Chromium White, and Graphite Black color options.

Information

There is an 8MP front camera

The Redmi Note 10T 5G packs a triple rear camera module, comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens with 2x zoom, and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, it gets an 8MP selfie shooter.

Internals

The phone runs on Android 11

The Redmi Note 10T 5G draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 11 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Redmi Note 10T 5G: Pricing and availability

In India, the Redmi Note 10T 5G costs Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB/64GB model and Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. It will be up for grabs starting July 26 at 12pm via Amazon, mi.com, Mi Home, Mi Stores, and other retail partners.