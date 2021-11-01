Nokia's T20 tablet arrives in India at Rs. 15,500

Nokia T20 tablet launched in India

HMD Global has launched its first-ever tablet, the Nokia T20, in India. It carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 15,499 and is up for sale via Nokia India's official website. The tablet comes in Wi-Fi-only and LTE variants with a 2K LCD display, an 8MP rear camera, a UNISOC T610 chipset, and Android 11 OS with Google Kids Space. Here's our roundup.

The tablet offers an IP52 rating for water resistance

The Nokia T20 sports a conventional rectangular screen with prominent bezels, rounded corners, an IP52-rated aluminium body, stereo speakers, and dual microphones with Nokia OZO Audio support. The tablet bears a 10.4-inch 2K (1200x2000 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 5:3, 400-nits of brightness, and toughened glass for protection. It is offered in a single Deep Ocean color option.

It features a 5MP selfie camera

The Nokia T20 is equipped with a single 8MP autofocus camera and an LED flash unit on the back. For selfies and video calling, there is a 5MP front-facing snapper.

It houses an 8,200mAh battery with fast-charging support

The Nokia T20 is powered by a UNISOC T610 processor, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 OS and packs an 8,200mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the tablet offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, LTE (optional), a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Nokia T20: Pricing and availability

The Nokia T20 (Wi-Fi-only) is priced at Rs. 15,499 for the 3GB/32GB model and Rs. 16,499 for the 4GB/64GB variant. It comes bundled with a 10W charger. The 4GB/64GB Wi-Fi+LTE version costs Rs. 18,499. The tablet is currently up for sale in Wi-Fi-only variant via Nokia India's website and will be available via Flipkart starting tomorrow.