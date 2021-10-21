Hisense launches 75-inch 8K QLED TV at Rs. 4 lakh

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Oct 21, 2021, 07:44 pm

Hisense has launched its 65-inch 4K QLED (65U6G) and 75-inch 8K QLED (75U80G) televisions in India at Rs. 84,990 and Rs. 3,99,990, respectively. Both the models come with Quantum Dot technology, a Hi-View Engine for fast graphics processing, Dolby Vision HDR, as well as MEMC. They are powered by Android TV 10 OS and boast multi-channel surround sound with Dolby Atmos support.

Design and display

The televisions come with UHD AI content upscaler

The new Hisense QLED TVs sport a sleek and bezel-less design. The 65-inch and 75-inch models offer a 4K (3840x2160 pixels) and 8K (7680x4320 pixels) QLED display, respectively. They provide Dolby Vision HDR, MEMC, Ultra Dimming, UHD AI upscaler, Game Mode, up to 1,000-nits of brightness, and HDR10+ support. The 75-inch model also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and IMAX Enhanced certification.

Internals

They are loaded with 16GB of internal storage

The Hisense 65-inch model is powered by a quad-core Cortex-A53 CPU, paired with a Mali 470MP GPU, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage. The 75-inch variant draws power from a quad-core Cortex-A73 CPU, combined with a Mali G52 MC2 GPU, 5GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage. They boot Android TV 10 and support dual-band Wi-Fi as well as Bluetooth 5.0.

Features

The TVs provide Google Assistant voice control

The Hisense 65-inch and 75-inch QLED TVs come with built-in Chromecast, Google Play Store, Google Assistant voice control, and support for all the leading OTT platforms. The bundled remote control has dedicated buttons for Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, YouTube, and Google Assistant. The televisions also offer various picture modes, including Standard, Theater, Music, Late Night, Speech, and Sports.

Other highlights

The 75-inch model has 36W front-firing speakers

In terms of connectivity, the Hisense 65-inch and 75-inch QLED TVs are equipped with two USB Type-A ports, up to four HDMI slots, an AV input, an Ethernet port, and an audio jack, among others. The 65-inch model packs 24W speakers, whereas the 75-inch variant has 36W front-firing speakers. Both the models support Dolby Atmos and Dolby Audio sound technologies.

Information

How much do they cost?

The Hisense 65-inch 4K QLED TV carries an introductory price-tag of Rs. 84,990 and will be available in the beginning of November. The 75-inch 8K QLED TV costs Rs. 3,99,990 and it will be up for grabs from this week onwards.