Black Shark 4S will boast a 144Hz E4 AMOLED display

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Oct 11, 2021, 06:47 pm

Black Shar 4S's design, display, and specifications revealed

Black Shark is all set to launch its latest gaming smartphone, the Black Shark 4S, in China on October 13. In the latest development, the company has revealed the key specifications and features of the handset. It will flaunt Samsung's E4 AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, shoulder trigger buttons for gaming, a triple rear camera setup, and a new user interface.

Design and display

The handset will offer a 720Hz touch sampling rate

The Black Shark 4S will have a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, shoulder triggers for gaming, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) E4 AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 720Hz touch sampling rate. It will be available in two color options.

Information

It will be equipped with a 64MP main snapper

The Black Shark 4S will sport a horizontally-aligned triple camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. Up front, a 20MP (f/2.0) selfie camera is rumored.

Internals

It will draw power from a Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor

The Black Shark 4S will be powered by a Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset, combined with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It should run on Android 11 with new UI on top and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information

Black Shark 4S: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Black Shark 4S will be announced at the time of the launch, which will happen in China on October 13. However, considering the specifications, it is likely to start at around CNY 2,500 (approximately Rs. 29,000).