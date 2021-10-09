Black Shark 4S to debut in China on October 13

Black Shar 4S's launch date revealed

Black Shark is all set to launch its latest gaming-centric smartphone, the 4S, in China on October 13 at 3pm (local time). It will join the Black Shark 4 and 4 Pro models that were announced in March this year. The teaser image reveals that the handset will arrive in a shade of white and will pack a triple rear camera module. Here's more.

The phone may have a 144Hz Super AMOLED display

The Black Shark 4S will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and an X-shaped design on the rear panel. The handset might bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. Similar to the existing Black Shark 4, it will have a horizontally-aligned triple camera setup on the back.

A 64MP main camera is expected

The Black Shark 4S will be equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies, there might be a 20MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

It will run on Android 11 OS

The Black Shark 4S is tipped to draw power from a Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset, paired with at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it should run on Android 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Black Shark 4S: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Black Shark 4S will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place on October 13 in China. However, considering the expected specifications, the device may start at around CNY 2,500 (roughly Rs. 29,000).