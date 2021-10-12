Realme GT Neo2T's Glaze White color variant revealed

Realme GT Neo2T's design revealed

Realme is gearing up to launch the GT Neo2T smartphone in China on October 19. In the latest development, the company has shared the first look of the handset in a Glaze White color variant. The teaser reveals that the device will come with a 64MP triple rear camera unit, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port. Here's our roundup.

The phone will have a Full-HD+ AMOLED display

The Realme GT Neo2T is likely to feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a triple camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and possibly a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in at least a Glaze White color option.

It will sport a 16MP selfie camera

The Realme GT Neo2T will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

It will boot Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 11

The Realme GT Neo2T will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It should run on Android 11-based Realme UI 3.0 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Realme GT Neo2T: Pricing and availability

Realme will announce the official pricing and availability details of the GT Neo2T smartphone at the time of the launch, which will take place in China on October 19. However, considering the specifications, the device might start at around Rs. 25,000.