Google Pixel 6 series tipped to start at €548

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 29, 2021, 11:49 am

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro's European prices and color options leaked

Google is expected to launch its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones on October 19. In the latest development, YouTuber Brandon Lee has leaked the European pricing details and color variants of the upcoming handsets. The Pixel 6 will start at €548 (around Rs. 47,500), while the 6 Pro will cost €899 (roughly Rs. 77,900) for its base model. Here are more details.

Design and display

The phones will be available in five color options

The Google Pixel 6 series will feature a punch-hole design, a dual-tone rear panel, an IP68 rating, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The vanilla 6 will bear a 90Hz, 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen, whereas the 6 Pro will have a 120Hz, 6.71-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) AMOLED display. They will be offered in gold, silver, red, black (Carbon), and green (Fog) colors.

Cameras

They will be equipped with a 50MP main camera

The Google Pixel 6 will sport a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The Pixel 6 Pro will come with a similar camera arrangement but with an additional 48MP telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom support. For selfies and video calling, the phones will have a 12MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

The handsets will run on Android 12 OS

The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will be powered by a Tensor chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. They will pack a 4,614mAh and 5,000mAh battery, respectively, with 33W fast-charging support and will boot Android 12 OS. For connectivity, the devices will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

Google Pixel 6 series: Pricing details

As per the leak, the Pixel 6 will cost €548 (around Rs. 47,500) for the 8GB/128GB model and €649 (roughly Rs. 56,200) for the 8GB/256GB version. The Pixel 6 Pro is said to cost €899 (around Rs. 77,900) for its base 12GB/128GB model. The 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB versions might cost €999 (approximately Rs. 86,600) and €1,099 (roughly Rs. 95,000), respectively.