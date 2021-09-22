Google Pixel 6 Pro appears in hands-on video; design revealed

Google Pixel 6 Pro's leaked video reveals glossy black design

Google is gearing up to launch its Pixel 6 series of smartphones in October. In the latest development, the top-end Pixel 6 Pro has appeared in a hands-on video (via M. Brandon Lee), revealing its glossy design and curved edges. According to Lee, the device is a Production Validation Testing (PVT) unit which is 99% similar to the consumer model. Here's our roundup.

Take a look at the video

I think this may be the first hands on video leak of a Google Pixel 6 Pro.



FYI: The logo would indicate that this is likely an early production test unit, so that means there may be some differences between what you see here and the actual production device. #teampixel pic.twitter.com/4QSvdktqA7 — M. Brandon Lee | THIS IS TECH TODAY (@thisistechtoday) September 21, 2021

Design and display

The phone will have a QHD+ OLED display

The Google Pixel 6 Pro will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved edges, glossy finish, and a dual-tone color scheme. The rear panel will have a horizontally-aligned camera island. The handset will bear a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor. It will also provide an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

It will sport a 50MP main camera

The Google Pixel 6 Pro will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP telephoto snapper with 4x optical zoom support. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 12MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It will provide mmWave 5G and UWB connectivity support

The Google Pixel 6 Pro will be powered by an octa-core Tensor chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 12 OS and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, ultra-wideband (UWB), mmWave 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Google Pixel 6 Pro: Pricing and availability

Google will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Pixel 6 Pro at the time of the launch, which might happen on October 19. However, considering the specifications, it may cost around Rs. 80,000 in India.