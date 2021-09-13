Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G receives 'RAM Plus' feature via update

Samsung has released a new software update for the Galaxy A52s 5G smartphone in India. As per the changelog, the firmware improves the device as well as camera stability, fixes bugs, and bumps up the Android security patch level to August 2021. It also introduces the new "RAM Plus" feature which offers 4GB of additional virtual RAM by using the device's internal storage.

Design and display

The phone has a 120Hz Super AMOLED display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G features a punch-hole design with slim bezels, IP67-rated build quality for dust and water resistance, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, 800-nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Everything to know about the update

The latest software update for the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G in India carries version number A528BXXU1AUH9 and has a download size of 250MB. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install.

Internals

It draws power from a Snapdragon 778G chipset

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

It sports a 64MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it has a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.