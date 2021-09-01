Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G launched in India at Rs. 36,000

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 01, 2021, 04:28 pm

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G debuts in India in three shades

South Korean tech giant Samsung has launched its latest A-series 5G smartphone called the Galaxy A52s 5G, in India. The handset carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 35,999 and is up for grabs starting today. As for the key highlights, the device comes with a 120Hz Full-HD+ display, four rear cameras, and a Snapdragon 778G chipset. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone offers IP67-rated build quality

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G features a center-aligned punch-hole design with slim bezels, IP67-rated build quality for dust and water resistance, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Awesome White, Awesome Black, and Awesome Violet color options.

Information

It sports a 64MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 5MP (f/2.4) telephoto sensor. For selfies, it has a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G: Pricing and availability

In India, the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is priced at Rs. 35,999 for the 6GB/128GB model and Rs. 37,499 for the 8GB/128GB version. Samsung is also providing an instant Rs. 3,000 cashback or upgrade offer.