Vivo X70 series India launch tipped for September 30

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 12, 2021, 04:13 pm

Vivo X70 series might be priced similar to the X60 series

Vivo is likely to launch its latest flagship X70 series of smartphones in India on September 30, according to tipster Yogesh Brar. Brar has also claimed that the line-up, including the X70, X70 Pro, and X70 Pro+ models, will be priced similar to the X60 series. For the unversed, the X70 series has already been announced in China on September 9. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phones have a 120Hz AMOLED display

Vivo X70 Vivo X70 Pro Vivo X70 Pro+

The Vivo X70 range of smartphones sports a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The X70 and X70 Pro have a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED display with a 19.8:9 aspect ratio, whereas the X70 Pro+ bears a 6.78-inch 2K (1440x3200 pixels) E5 AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. All models offer a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

Cameras

They are equipped with a 12MP telephoto lens

The X70 features a 40MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto snapper. The X70 Pro has a similar camera arrangement but with a 50MP main sensor and an additional 8MP periscope lens. The X70 Pro+ boasts a 50MP primary snapper, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, a 12MP telephoto snapper, and an 8MP periscope sensor. The trio has a 32MP selfie camera.

Internals

They are loaded with up to 12GB of RAM

The Vivo X70, X70 Pro, and X70 Pro+ draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200, Exynos 1080, and Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor, respectively, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The X70 and X70 Pro pack a 4,400mAh and 4,450mAh battery, respectively, with 44W fast-charging support, whereas the X70 Pro+ houses a 4,500mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support.

Information

Vivo X70 series: Pricing and availability

As per the latest tip-off, the X70 series might be priced similar to the Vivo X60 series, which debuted in India in March. This means that the X70, X70 Pro, and X70 Pro+ may cost around Rs. 38,000, Rs. 50,000, and Rs. 70,000, respectively.