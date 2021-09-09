Vivo launches X70 series of smartphones with ZEISS-engineered cameras

Vivo X70 series launched in China

Vivo has launched its premium X70 series of smartphones in China which includes the X70, X70 Pro, and X70 Pro+ models. The line-up starts at CNY 3,699 (around Rs. 42,000) and is up for pre-orders via Vivo China's official website. The handsets come with a 120Hz AMOLED display, ZEISS-engineered cameras, a V1 professional image chip (Pro models), and up to 55W fast-charging support.

Design and display

The X70 Pro+ has a 2K E5 AMOLED display

Vivo X70 Vivo X70 Pro Vivo X70 Pro+

The Vivo X70 series features a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The X70 and X70 Pro bear a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 19.8:9 aspect ratio, whereas the X70 Pro+ flaunts a 6.78-inch 2K (1440x3200 pixels) E5 AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The trio offers a 120Hz screen refresh rate.

Cameras

The handsets boast a 12MP portrait lens

Vivo X70 series has a 32MP selfie camera

The X70 sports a 40MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP portrait lens. The X70 Pro offers a similar arrangement but with a 50MP main snapper and an additional 8MP periscope lens. The X70 Pro+ boasts a 50MP primary lens, a 48MP ultra-wide snapper, a 12MP portrait sensor, and an 8MP periscope lens with 5x optical and 60x hybrid zoom support

Internals

They are loaded with up to 512GB of storage

Vivo X70 series boots OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11

The Vivo X70, X70 Pro, and X70 Pro+ are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200, an Exynos 1080, and a Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset, respectively, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. They pack a 4,400mAh, 4,450mAh, and 4,500mAh battery, respectively. The X70 and X70 Pro offer 44W fast-charging support, while the X70 Pro+ supports 55W wired fast-charging.

Information

Vivo X70 series: Pricing and availability

The Vivo X70, X70 Pro, and X70 Pro+ carry a starting price-tag of CNY 3,699 (around Rs. 42,000), CNY 4,299 (approximately Rs. 49,000), and CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 62,700), respectively. The handsets are available for pre-ordering via Vivo China's official website.