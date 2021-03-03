iQOO is all set to announce its Neo 5 model in China on March 16. In the latest development, live images of the phone have leaked online, revealing its design features. As per the pictures, the iQOO Neo 5 will have a punch-hole design, a flat OLED screen, and a triple rear camera unit. Here's our roundup.

Design and display It will boast of a 120Hz screen

The iQOO Neo 5 will feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will pack a rectangular-shaped triple camera module. The handset will bear a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Information There will be a 48MP primary camera

The iQOO Neo 5 will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth shooter. On the front, it is expected to have a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals The handset will be backed by a Snapdragon 870 chipset

The iQOO Neo 5 will draw power from a Snapdragon 870 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based Origin OS and pack a 4,400mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information iQOO Neo 5: Pricing and availability