iQOO Neo 5 appears in live images, design features revealedLast updated on Mar 03, 2021, 06:00 pm
iQOO is all set to announce its Neo 5 model in China on March 16. In the latest development, live images of the phone have leaked online, revealing its design features.
As per the pictures, the iQOO Neo 5 will have a punch-hole design, a flat OLED screen, and a triple rear camera unit.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
It will boast of a 120Hz screen
The iQOO Neo 5 will feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will pack a rectangular-shaped triple camera module.
The handset will bear a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 120Hz.
Information
There will be a 48MP primary camera
The iQOO Neo 5 will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth shooter. On the front, it is expected to have a 16MP selfie snapper.
Internals
The handset will be backed by a Snapdragon 870 chipset
The iQOO Neo 5 will draw power from a Snapdragon 870 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
It will run on Android 11-based Origin OS and pack a 4,400mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Information
iQOO Neo 5: Pricing and availability
The iQOO Neo 5 is tipped to be priced at around CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs. 34,000). The official details will be announced at the time of launch on March 16.