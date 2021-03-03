Realme has been releasing promotional teasers for its upcoming GT 5G handset, which will be announced on March 4. The latest teaser confirms that the phone will ship with Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. As for the key highlights, the Realme GT 5G will have a Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 120Hz screen, 65W fast-charging support, and a stainless steel vapor chamber cooling system.

Design and display It will have a QHD+ OLED screen

The Realme GT 5G will feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will sport a triple camera module. The smartphone will bear a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be available in leather back and glass back options.

Information It will pack a 32MP selfie camera

The Realme GT 5G will pack a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP telephoto camera. For selfies and video calls, there will be a 32MP front-facing shooter.

Internals Snapdragon 888 processor will power the phone

The Realme GT 5G will be fueled by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme GT 5G: Pricing and availability