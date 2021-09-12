OPPO F19s bags Bluetooth SIG certification; launch imminent

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 12, 2021, 03:01 pm

OPPO F19s tipped to launch in India soon

OPPO is likely to launch a new F-series smartphone, the F19s, in India soon. In the latest development, the handset, with model number CPH2223, has been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification site, confirming it to support Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Previous leaks have revealed the device will come with an AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and a Snapdragon 662 chipset. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone will have a Full-HD+ display

The OPPO F19s will feature a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The handset might bear a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Information

It will sport a 48MP main camera

The OPPO F19s is likely to be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro snapper, and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies and video calling, a 16MP front-facing camera is expected.

Internals

It will boot ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11

The OPPO F19s is said to draw power from a Snapdragon 662 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

OPPO F19s: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the OPPO F19s will be announced at the time of the launch. However, considering the leaked specifications, the handset is likely to be priced at around Rs. 18,000 in India.