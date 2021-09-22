OPPO F19s will debut in India on September 27

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 22, 2021, 02:56 pm

OPPO F19s, with a 5,000mAh battery, will be launched on September 27

As the latest addition to its F-series of smartphones, tech giant OPPO will introduce the F19s model in India on September 27, as confirmed by a Flipkart microsite. The landing page has also revealed that it will have a 5,000mAh battery, a 7.95mm thin body, and a triple rear camera setup. The handset will be available via Flipkart. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It will be offered in two color options

The OPPO F19s will feature a left-positioned punch-hole design with a sizeable bezel on the bottom and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a rectangular camera unit. The device shall bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It will be available in Glowing Black and Glowing Gold color variants.

Information

A 16MP selfie camera is rumored

The OPPO F19s will offer a triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies and video calls, there will be a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing snapper.

Internals

The phone will support 33W fast-charging

The OPPO F19s might draw power from a Snapdragon 662 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

How much will it cost?

The official pricing information of the OPPO F19s in India will be announced at the time of launch on September 27. However, it is tipped to cost around Rs. 20,000.