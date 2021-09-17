OPPO F19s tipped to cost around Rs. 20,000

Ahead of launch, OPPO F19s's price, colors, and renders leaked

OPPO is expected to launch a new F-series smartphone, the F19s, in India by the end of September. In the latest development, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has leaked the handset's renders as well as pricing details. The device will come in Glowing Gold and Glowing Black colors and will be priced at around Rs. 19,000-20,000 for the 6GB/128GB configuration. Here's our roundup.

The phone will have a Full-HD+ AMOLED display

The OPPO F19s will feature a punch-hole cut-out with a noticeable bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The handset is said to bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and 800-nits of peak brightness. It will be offered in Glowing Black and Glowing Gold color options.

It will be equipped with a 48MP main camera

OPPO F19s will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, a 16MP (f/2.4) camera is expected.

It will boot ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11

The OPPO F19s will likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 662 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

OPPO F19s: Pricing and availability

As per the latest tip-off, the OPPO F19s will be priced at around Rs. 19,000-20,000 for the 6GB/128GB model. However, the official pricing and availability details of the handset will be announced at the time of the launch, which may take place by September-end.