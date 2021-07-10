Prior to launch, Google Pixel 5a 5G bags FCC certification

Google is all set to launch the Pixel 5a 5G smartphone in August this year. The handset has now been listed on the US's FCC certification site, with three variants, namely G1F8F, GR0M2, and G4S1M. However, previously leaked details reveal that it will come with a Snapdragon 765G chipset, dual rear cameras, a 6.2-inch screen, and a 3,480mAh battery. Here are more details.

Design and display

It will sport a Full-HD+ OLED display

The Google Pixel 5a 5G is expected to feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels. On the rear, it will get a square-shaped dual camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. The device would bear a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with a pixel density of 416ppi and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Information

There will be an 8MP front camera

The Google Pixel 5a 5G will have a dual rear camera module that probably comprises a 12.2MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, it will likely get an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals

Under the hood, the phone will support Android 11

The Google Pixel 5a 5G shall draw power from a Snapdragon 765G processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 3,480mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Google Pixel 5a 5G: Pricing and availability

At present, the official pricing details of the Google Pixel 5a 5G are not present. However, it is expected to cost around Rs. 35,000 and will be available in the US and Japan later this year.