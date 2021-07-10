Ahead of launch, OPPO Reno6 Z spotted on Geekbench

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 10, 2021, 04:11 pm

OPPO Reno6 Z appears on Geekbench with Dimensity 800U processor

OPPO is geared up to launch the Reno6 Z smartphone in Thailand on July 21. It will join the existing Reno6, Reno6 Pro, and Reno6 Pro+ models in its Reno6 line-up. As the latest update, the handset has been listed on Geekbench with model number CPH2237. The listing corroborates some of the already leaked specifications, including a Dimensity 800U chipset and Android 11 support.

Technicality

What is Geekbench and how much did Reno6 Z score?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets based on their single-core and multi-core performances. The platform runs multiple streams of instructions simultaneously and generates aggregate results. The faster a processor fulfills the instructions, the higher is its score. According to the Geekbench listing, the OPPO Reno6 Z has achieved a single-core score of 589 and a multi-core score of 1,749.

Design and display

The Reno6 Z will sport a Full-HD+ AMOLED display

OPPO Reno6 Z will offer a pixel density of 409ppi

The OPPO Reno6 Z will feature a left-aligned punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will get a triple camera unit. The device might bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in two color options.

Information

There will be a 64MP main camera

The OPPO Reno6 Z shall pack a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, a 32MP selfie snapper is expected.

Internals

The phone will support 30W fast-charging

The OPPO Reno6 Z will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and house a 4,310mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G network, and a Type-C port.

Information

OPPO Reno6 Z: Pricing and availability

Details regarding the pricing and availability of the OPPO Reno6 Z will be announced at the time of its launch on July 21. However, considering its specifications and features, the mobile will be priced around Rs. 25,000.