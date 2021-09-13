Ahead of launch, Redmi 10's prices in Europe leaked

Xiaomi is likely to launch its latest mid-range smartphone, the Redmi 10, in Europe and other international markets soon. Now, tipster Roland Quandt has leaked that the handset will arrive with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It will start at €179 (around Rs. 15,550). For the unversed, the device has already been announced in Malaysia and the US last month.

The device has a 90Hz AdaptiveSync display

The Redmi 10 features a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a quad camera setup. The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate. In the US, it is offered in Pebble White, Carbon Gray, and Sea Blue color options.

It sports a 50MP main camera

The Redmi 10 is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, there is an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.

It draws power from a MediaTek Helio G88 processor

The Redmi 10 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, paired with at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Redmi 10: Pricing and availability

As per the latest leak, the Redmi 10 will be priced at €179 (around Rs. 15,550) for the 4GB/64GB model and €199 (roughly Rs. 17,300) for the 4GB/128GB version. It is likely to arrive soon in Europe and other global markets.