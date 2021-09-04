Samsung Galaxy M22's alleged support page goes live; launch imminent

Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy M22 smartphone in the coming weeks. In the latest development, the support page of the handset has reportedly (via MySmartPrice) gone live on the Samsung Russia website, with model number SM-M225FV/DS. Previous reports suggest that it will come with a 6.4-inch display, a Helio G80 processor, quad rear cameras, and 25W fast-charging support. Here are more details.

A 90Hz Super AMOLED screen is rumored to be available

The Samsung Galaxy M22 is believed to feature a waterdrop notch, a prominent bezel on the bottom, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a square-shaped camera unit. The device shall sport a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It will be offered in Black, Blue, and White color options.

Up front, there could be a 13MP snapper

The Samsung Galaxy M22 will likely bear a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, it will get a 13MP front-facing shooter.

The phone will house a 5,000mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy M22 will draw power from a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy M22: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy M22 is tipped to be priced at €239.90 (roughly Rs. 20,800) for the 4GB/128GB model. However, the official pricing and availability details will soon be shared at its launch.