Xiaomi announces Redmi 10 handset with Helio G88 chipset

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 19, 2021, 12:29 am

Redmi 10 launched in the US at $179

Xiaomi has finally launched the Redmi 10 as the successor to last year's budget-friendly bestseller, the Redmi 9. The handset starts at $179 (roughly Rs. 13,300) in the US and will go on sale starting August 20. It has a 6.5-inch 'AdaptiveSync' display, a 50MP rear camera setup, a MediaTek Helio G88 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It is available in three colorways

Redmi 10 measures 161.95x75.53x8.92mm and weighs 181 grams

The Redmi 10 features a centrally-positioned punch-hole design, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. There is a quad camera unit placed on the rear panel. The device sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) display with up to 90Hz refresh rate and an AI face unlock system. It is offered in Carbon Gray, Pebble White, and Sea Blue color variants.

Information

The phone bears an 8MP selfie camera

The Redmi 10 offers a quad rear camera module, comprising a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth camera. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

It supports 18W fast-charging

The Redmi 10 draws power from a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging and 9W reverse wired charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Redmi 10: Pricing and availability

The Redmi 10 costs $179 (roughly Rs. 13,300), $199 (around Rs. 14,800), and $219 (approximately Rs. 16,300) for the 4GB/64GB, 4GB/128GB, and 6GB/128GB models, respectively. It will be up for grabs starting August 20. However, there is no word on its availability in India.