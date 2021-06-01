Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition launched at Rs. 24,000

Jun 01, 2021

Xiaomi has launched its latest smart TV, the Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition in India at Rs. 23,999. It will be up for grabs starting tomorrow via Flipkart and Mi.com. As for the key highlights, the TV sports a 40-inch screen size, a Vivid Picture Engine image processor, an Amlogic chipset, DTS-HD audio, and Android TV OS support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The TV features a Full-HD display

Quite like existing televisions from Xiaomi, the Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition has a bezel-less design with a narrow chin. It bears a 40-inch display with a Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) resolution, a standard 60Hz refresh rate, and a 178-degree viewing angle. It is also equipped with a Vivid Picture Engine that is touted to improve color and contrast using 'software and hardware tweaks.'

Internals

It provides 8GB of internal storage

The Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition draws power from a quad-core Amlogic Cortex A53 chipset, combined with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. In terms of connectivity and ports, it offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, Ethernet, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, and a headphone jack. It also packs 20W stereo speakers with DTS-HD sound.

Features

The television boots PatchWall UI based on Android TV

The Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition runs on Android TV OS with Xiaomi's proprietary PatchWall UI. The television also comes with Google Assistant for hands-free control, built-in Chromecast, and support for OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, YouTube and Amazon Prime Video, among others. It also supports Mi Home App for smart home devices as well as Mi Quick Wake function.

Information

Mi TV 4A 40: Pricing and availability

In India, the Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition is priced at Rs. 23,999. It will go on sale tomorrow i.e. June 2 at 12 pm via Flipkart and Mi.com.