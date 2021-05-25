Redmi Note 10 Pro's camera performance beats some premium smartphones

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on May 25, 2021, 04:39 pm

Redmi Note 10 Pro's camera performance at par with iPhone XS Max

Redmi Note 10 Pro's global version has outranked some expensive devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and iPhone SE (2020) in terms of its camera performance, according to DXOMARK. The budget-friendly handset, which debuted in India as the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, has achieved an overall score of 106 to tie with the Apple iPhone XS Max. Here are more details.

Information

What is DXOMARK and how does it rate cameras?

DXOMARK is a benchmarking platform that performs a series of camera tests ranging from capturing images to video recording in both indoor and outdoor scenarios. Based on the performance, it gives an overall rating to the camera along with individual test scores.

Scorecard

Redmi Note 10 Pro scored 111 points for photography

The Redmi Note 10 Pro has earned a total of 111 points for photography, 52 points for zoom, and 95 marks for video recording capabilities. According to DXOMARK, the camera captures "lots of fine detail in close-up outdoor portraits" and has "accurate ultra-wide exposure with pleasant color outdoors." However, the tele-zoom shots have "low detail and unnatural rendering."

Design and display

The phone offers a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Redmi Note 10 Pro features a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a quad camera setup. The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10 support. It comes in Gradient Bronze, Glacier Blue, and Onyx Gray colors.

Information

It sports a 16MP front camera

The Redmi Note 10 Pro is equipped with a quad rear camera module comprising a 108MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, there is a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Internals

It is fueled by a Snapdragon 732G processor

The Redmi Note 10 Pro draws power from a Snapdragon 732G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Redmi Note 10 Pro: Pricing and availability

The Redmi Note 10 Pro (global version) starts at $279 (around Rs. 20,300). In India, the handset is available as Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and it starts at Rs. 18,999.