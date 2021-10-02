Moto G31 appears in images from NCC certification; features leaked

Moto G31's latest live images showcase full design features

Motorola's next G-series smartphone, the G31, is confirmed to be in the works. In the latest development, the handset has been certified by Taiwan's NCC authority, revealing its live images. According to the shots, Moto G31 will come with a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a punch-hole design, a 3.5mm jack, and a 4,850mAh battery with support for fast-charging. Here are more details.

Design and display

There will be a Google Assistant key on the side

Moto G31 will feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted Google Assistant key. On the rear, there will be a cylindrical camera unit and a fingerprint sensor embedded into the Motorola logo. The device may bear a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in two color options.

Information

It could get a 13MP front camera

The Moto G31 is likely to offer a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 50MP main sensor and two other lenses, details of which are unknown as of now. On the front, there will be a 13MP selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone will support 10W fast-charging

The Moto G31 will draw power from a Snapdragon 662 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,850mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Moto G31: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of Moto G31 are unknown as of now. However, considering its specifications and features, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 12,000.