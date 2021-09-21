Moto G31 bags multiple certifications; launch imminent

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 21, 2021, 06:15 pm

Motorola G31 passes NBTC, Wi-Fi Alliance, and EEC certificates

Motorola is working on a new G-series smartphone, the Moto G31. It will arrive as a successor to the Moto G30 which had debuted in India in March. The handset, with model number XT2173, has passed the NBTC, Wi-Fi Alliance, as well as EEC certifications, hinting at its imminent launch. The certifications reveal that it will be a 4G-only device with Android 11 support.

Design and display

The phone may have an HD+ LCD display

Not much is known about the upcoming Moto G31 smartphone. However, it is speculated to feature a waterdrop notch design, similar to the Moto G30. On the rear, there might be a quad camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader. The handset is rumored to bear a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Information

A 64MP main camera is likely

The Moto G31 might be equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, a 13MP (f/2.2) selfie camera is expected.

Internals

It will be powered by a Snapdragon 662 chipset

The Moto G31 is likely to draw power from a Snapdragon 662 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Moto G31: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Moto G31 will be announced at the time of the launch. However, considering the expected specifications, it may be priced at around Rs. 12,000 in India.