Sep 12, 2021

HMD Global is gearing up to launch its latest 5G smartphone, the Nokia G50 5G, in the coming weeks. In the latest development, tipster Roland Quandt has tipped the handset's specifications, renders, as well as pricing details. Going by the leak, the device will cost around €259/269 (roughly Rs. 22,500-23,370) and will offer an HD+ display, triple rear cameras, and a Snapdragon 480 chipset.

The phone will have an 8.85mm thick body

The Nokia G50 5G will feature a waterdrop notch design, a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a circular-shaped triple camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.82-inch IPS screen with an HD+ (720x1640 pixels) resolution. It will measure 8.85mm in thickness and weigh 190g. It will be offered in Midnight Sun and Ocean Blue colors.

It will run on Android 11 OS

The Nokia G50 5G will draw power from a Snapdragon 480 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11 OS, pack a 4,850mAh battery, and offer connectivity support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port. The company will also offer two years of software and three years of security updates.

It will be equipped with a 48MP main camera

The Nokia G50 5G will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth snapper. For selfies, there will be an 8MP front-facing camera. The device will be capable of Full-HD video recording at 30fps.

Nokia G50 5G: Pricing and availability

As per the latest tip-off, the Nokia G50 5G will cost around €259/269 (approximately Rs. 22,500-23,370). However, the official pricing and availability details will be announced at the time of the launch. The handset is also said to come with two years of warranty support.