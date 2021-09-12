Huawei likely to launch P50 series globally on October 21

Huawei will be hosting a new product launch event in Vienna, Austria on October 21 this year. According to GSMArena, the tech giant might globally announce the P50 series, including the vanilla P50 and P50 Pro models, which debuted in China in July. It is also expected to bring the Nova 9 smartphone, which is scheduled to debut in China on September 23.

Design and display

The phones have an OLED display

Huawei P50 and P50 Pro are available in up to five color options

The Huawei P50 lineup features a punch-hole design, an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The vanilla P50 bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1224x2700 pixels) flat OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, whereas the P50 Pro has a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1228x2700 pixels) curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The duo offers a 300Hz touch sampling rate.

Cameras

They boast a 50MP main camera

Huawei P50 sports a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP (f/3.4) periscope telephoto snapper with 5x optical and 50x digital zoom support. The P50 Pro has similar primary and ultra-wide lenses along with a 40MP (f/1.6) monochrome sensor and a 64MP (f/3.5) periscope lens with 3.5x optical and 100x digital zoom support. They have a 13MP selfie camera.

Internals

They run on HarmonyOS 2.0 operating system

Huawei P50 Pro also supports 50W wireless fast-charging

The Huawei P50 draws power from a Snapdragon 888 4G chipset, while the P50 Pro is offered in two processor options: Kirin 9000 4G and Snapdragon 888 4G. Under the hood, they pack a 4,100mAh and 4,360mAh battery, respectively, with 66W wired fast-charging support. The duo comes loaded with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and boots HarmonyOS 2.0.

Information

Huawei P50 series: Pricing and availability

Huawei will announce the global pricing and availability details of the P50 series at the time of the launch, which will take place in Vienna on October 21. For reference, in China, the line-up starts at CNY 4,488 (around Rs. 51,200).