Huawei is likely to introduce the P50 and P50 Pro smartphones in China on April 17, as per tipster Teme. According to the leak, the handsets have already entered the mass production phase. The P50 line-up is also said to include a P50 Pro+ model but as per the tipster, its launch seems to have been postponed to a later date. Here's our roundup.

Design and display The phones will offer an AMOLED screen

Huawei P50 and P50 Pro may feature a pill-shaped notch display with curved edges and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, they will pack a triple camera unit. The P50 and P50 Pro will bear a 6.1-inch and 6.6-inch AMOLED screen, respectively, with a Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz or higher refresh rate.

Information They will sport a 50MP main camera with RYYB filter

Huawei P50 will reportedly pack triple rear cameras comprising a 1-inch Sony IMX800 50MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto camera. The P50 Pro will also offer a similar camera arrangement but with a periscope lens instead of the standard telephoto sensor.

Internals The P50 will support 65W fast-charging

Huawei P50 and P50 Pro will be powered by a Kirin 9000E and Kirin 9000 chipset, respectively, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, they will run on HarmonyOS 2.0. The P50 and P50 Pro will pack a 4,100mAh and 4,500mAh battery, respectively, with the former offering 65W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support.

Information Huawei P50 and P50 Pro: Pricing and availability