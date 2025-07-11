Apple bringing in foreign engineers to support Foxconn's India operations

Apple is activating contingency plans to tackle a growing labor crisis involving Chinese workers at its partner Foxconn 's iPhone factory in India. The company is considering bringing in engineers from other countries, top government sources told Moneycontrol. The Indian government is monitoring the situation but isn't overly concerned about immediate disruptions to iPhone production.

Staffing strategies Apple is likely to handle situation on its own: Official The Indian government official said that Apple is likely to handle the situation on its own, with alternative staffing strategies already in place. "We facilitated visas earlier at the company's request. If the Chinese workers want to return, it's between them and the company. Apple will have to decide how to keep operations running," he added.

Future prospects Disruption seen as opportunity to strengthen domestic capabilities The current disruption is seen as an opportunity to strengthen domestic capabilities. "Eventually, we need local capacity to manage such operations. I'd see this more as an opportunity," the official said. However, it could also slow Apple's expansion in one of its fastest-growing manufacturing hubs, given that Foxconn is assembling the iPhone 17 Pro series in India.