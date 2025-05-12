iOS 19 will make accessing public Wi-Fi a breeze
What's the story
Apple's upcoming iOS 19 is tipped to come with a new capability that will automatically sync public Wi-Fi credentials and web form responses across all your Apple devices.
This way, if you connect your iPhone to a network, other devices like your iPad and Mac won't have to go through the same login process, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports in his latest Power On newsletter.
The feature is especially useful for frequent public Wi-Fi users at hotels, gyms, cafes, etc.
User convenience
Streamlining public network access
The new feature in iOS 19 seeks to end the tedious task of filling captive portal forms on every device for public networks.
These forms usually ask users to enter details like names, room numbers, email addresses, etc., before providing access.
However, with the new feature, as soon as one device goes through the authentication process, all other Apple devices will do the same automatically.
Ecosystem enhancement
Apple's commitment to seamless connectivity
The Wi-Fi feature marks a small but important improvement in iOS 19, furthering Apple's focus on seamless connectivity between its products.
While most of the hype surrounding iOS 19 has been focused on rumored interface changes and deeper AI integration, the Wi-Fi sync capability could easily turn out to be one of the most appreciated updates for frequent travelers and multi-device users.