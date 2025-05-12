What's the story

Apple's upcoming iOS 19 is tipped to come with a new capability that will automatically sync public Wi-Fi credentials and web form responses across all your Apple devices.

This way, if you connect your iPhone to a network, other devices like your iPad and Mac won't have to go through the same login process, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports in his latest Power On newsletter.

The feature is especially useful for frequent public Wi-Fi users at hotels, gyms, cafes, etc.