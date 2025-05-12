All-glass iPhone with under-display camera coming sooner than you think
What's the story
Apple is said to be planning a major design overhaul for its 2027 iPhone. The redesign could serve as a perfect homage to the device's 20th anniversary.
The Information and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman have reported that the anniversary edition iPhone could bring an all-glass, bezel-free design, ditching traditional display components.
The biggest change would be the removal of any display cutouts, including the front camera hole.
Camera integration
Under-display camera to offer uninterrupted full-screen experience
Apple is said to be working on placing the selfie camera under the display.
This would be a game-changing move, enabling an uninterrupted full-screen experience, a stark contrast from today's iPhones with front camera and Face ID cutouts.
Gurman says Apple wants a "mostly glass, curved" design for its 2027 iPhone. While today's iPhones have glass fronts and backs, this one could be a continuous piece of curved glass.
Product expansion
Other ambitious plans for 2027
Apart from the iPhone, Apple has big plans for 2027. The company is said to be working on its first foldable iPhone, which has been in the works for years, and could take on Samsung's foldable offerings.
Apple is also said to be working on its first smart glasses to take on Meta's Ray-Ban partnership.
These developments indicate the tech giant is looking to expand its product range and compete more directly in the emerging markets.
AI advancements
Siri's evolution and Apple's foray into home robotics
Apple is also said to be improving Siri's capabilities, powering it with in-house large language models.
The company is reportedly developing server-side AI chips for these advanced capabilities, led by the same team that developed Apple Silicon for Macs.
There are also rumors of a potential home robot from Apple. This AI-powered assistant could provide personality-driven interactions, inspired by earlier experimental robotic concepts tested internally by the tech giant.