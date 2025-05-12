What's the story

Apple is said to be planning a major design overhaul for its 2027 iPhone. The redesign could serve as a perfect homage to the device's 20th anniversary.

The Information and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman have reported that the anniversary edition iPhone could bring an all-glass, bezel-free design, ditching traditional display components.

The biggest change would be the removal of any display cutouts, including the front camera hole.