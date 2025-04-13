Apple made iPhones worth $22B in India last year
What's the story
Apple has ramped up its iPhone production in India by a long shot, assembling devices worth $22 billion in 2024.
This is a whopping 60% increase over the previous year and shows how the company is shifting its focus from China.
Apple now manufactures 20% of its iPhones in India, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.
Diversification strategy
Why the shift to India?
The move to ramp up production in India is part of Apple's continued diversification strategy, which started when stringent COVID-19 lockdowns affected production at its biggest plant in China.
Most iPhones produced in India are assembled at Foxconn Technology Group's factory in Tamil Nadu.
Tata Group's electronics manufacturing division also serves as a key supplier.
Export figures
A look at Apple's exports from India
In the fiscal year ending March 2025, Apple exported iPhones worth $17.4 billion from India.
After US President Donald Trump announced "reciprocal" tariffs in February, shipments of iPhones from India to the US witnessed a major spike.
Over the course of this fiscal year to March, Apple's average production and exports from India surged.
Supply chain shift
Apple to prioritize iPhones from India for US customers
Bloomberg had earlier reported that Apple will increasingly prioritize iPhones from its Indian supply chain for US customers.
Notably, the Trump administration recently exempted electronics goods, including smartphones and computers, from reciprocal tariffs.
While this exemption is good for companies like Apple and NVIDIA, it doesn't apply to Trump's separate duty on other Chinese imports.