What's the story

US President Donald Trump has announced that the current exemption of tariffs on Chinese electronics is "temporary."

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, he said that no products were exempt from tariffs, stating that smartphones, laptops, and other electronics from China still faced a 20% duty.

He added that these items were simply being reassigned to a different tariff category.

Trump also said he would announce new tariffs on semiconductors this week.