What's the story

India's exports to the US are expected to fall by $5.76 billion (6.41%) in 2025 due to tariffs imposed with the Donald Trump administration, a report by the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) has found.

The GTRI's analysis takes into consideration sector-specific exposure, changes in tariff rates, and competitive dynamics with major players such as China, Mexico, and Canada.

The report also highlights sectors where India could gain ground due to these new tariffs. They include textiles, kitchenware, and pharmaceuticals.