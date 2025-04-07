What's the story

The Indian government is gearing up to carry out a series of offer for sale (OFS) transactions in the ongoing fiscal.

Arunish Chawla, Secretary at the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), has confirmed that these plans include a much-anticipated divestment in Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

The Centre's strategy is aimed at strengthening public participation and returns from public sector enterprises (PSEs).