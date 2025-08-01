Duleep Trophy 2025: Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan available for selection

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer has confirmed his availability for the upcoming Duleep Trophy , which marks the start of India's domestic cricket season. The tournament is set to begin on August 28, with zonal selections scheduled for Friday afternoon in Mumbai. Along with Iyer, Mumbai's middle-order batsman Sarfaraz Khan and all-rounder Shivam Dubey have also expressed their willingness to participate.

Statement Here's what the source said "Iyer has informed us that he is available to play in the Duleep Trophy. Other players like Sarfaraz, Shivam Dubey, and Tushar Deshpande have confirmed their availability," a source in the MCA confirmed to The Indian Express. Meanwhile, West Zone selectors are not likely to pick Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur owing to workload concerns as the two all-rounders are currently participating in the current five-Test series against hosts England.

Career highlights Iyer's last Test appearance and other details Iyer has played 14 Tests for India, scoring a century and five fifties. However, he hasn't played international Test cricket since February 2024 against England. Earlier this year, Iyer was an integral part of the Indian team that won the Champions Trophy in Dubai. He also led Punjab Kings to the final of the IPL 2025 season as a captain.