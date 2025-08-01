Jaguar CEO to retire amid tariff woes

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) , the luxury SUV manufacturer owned by Tata Motors , has announced that its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Adrian Mardell will be retiring. The company confirmed the news in a statement, saying, "Adrian Mardell has expressed his desire to retire from JLR after less than a year as CEO and 35 years with the company." A successor will be named soon, according to a company spokesperson.

Industry hurdles Mardell navigates JLR through challenges Under Mardell's leadership, JLR has faced several challenges, including higher US tariffs and a controversial makeover of the Jaguar brand. The company was among several automakers that refrained from giving profit guidance amid US tariff uncertainty. Notably, JLR doesn't have any factories in the US and had even suspended shipments to the country in April after Trump's first tariff announcements, later resuming exports this month.

Strategic adjustments US tariffs impact and mitigation strategies In light of the US tariffs, JLR has been evaluating their impact and looking for ways to mitigate them. Mardell had said on a call with reporters that the company will consider all options, including price hikes. JLR remains committed to driving growth by exploring other regions such as the UK and new markets.