'Housefull 5': Akshay, Riteish, Nargis reveal OTT release; see here

Film synopsis

The plot of 'Housefull 5'

Set on a luxurious cruise ship, Housefull 5 is a comedy-drama that revolves around the sudden death of a billionaire just after he announces his heir, Jolly. The twist? Three men on board claim to be Jolly, Kumar, Deshmukh, and Bachchan. Their girlfriends (Fernandez, Bajwa, and Fakhri) and a team of quirky detectives try to figure out who the real heir is, and drama ensues.