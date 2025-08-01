'Housefull 5': Akshay, Riteish, Nargis reveal OTT release; see here
What's the story
The latest installment of the popular comedy franchise, Housefull 5, is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. The film features Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Bajwa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, and Sanjay Dutt. To announce the OTT release of the movie, the cast shared a fun video online.
Film synopsis
The plot of 'Housefull 5'
Set on a luxurious cruise ship, Housefull 5 is a comedy-drama that revolves around the sudden death of a billionaire just after he announces his heir, Jolly. The twist? Three men on board claim to be Jolly, Kumar, Deshmukh, and Bachchan. Their girlfriends (Fernandez, Bajwa, and Fakhri) and a team of quirky detectives try to figure out who the real heir is, and drama ensues.
'A housefull of people have something to say'
Production details
Cast and crew of the film
Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani and co-written by Farhad Samji, Housefull 5 also stars Jackie Shroff, Chitrangda Singh, Nana Patekar, Dino Morea, Shreyas Talpade, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, Ranjeet, and Soundarya Sharma. It was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Warda Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film was criticized for its misogynistic jokes, but fans have praised it for keeping the franchise's legacy alive while adding new creative elements to it.