'The Traitors': Rumors suggest 2 possible winners of Season 1

The Traitors finale, hosted by Karan Johar , is just around the corner, and fans are eagerly speculating about who might emerge as the winner. With just one episode left, online discussions suggest that two winners could share the title. Among the finalists, Uorfi Javed has emerged as a fan favorite with her emotional Instagram stories and bold gameplay, while on the other hand, Nikita Luther's name has also come up.

Controversy Javed's predicted victory by another contestant goes viral The speculation about Javed's potential victory was further fueled by a now-deleted screenshot of a chat that she accidentally posted. The conversation seemed to indicate that fellow contestant Apoorva Mukhija had predicted Javed as the show's winner. This revelation led to widespread discussions on Reddit and social media platforms, with many users believing Javed could be the winner of the show.

Unexpected twist Fans think Luther might also win While Javed is being widely put forward as one winner, a Reddit thread r/TheTraitorsIndia suggests a surprising second name, Luther. One post by a user going by, BollywoodSpy007, confidently claims that both women win, with the caption, "Innocents win Traitors." The post even warns fans, "the second name of the winner will shock you and DISAPPOINT YOU."