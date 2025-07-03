Why Pawan Kalyan-film's trailer wasn't screened at this iconic theater

The much-anticipated trailer of Pawan Kalyan 's pan-India period action drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu was launched on Thursday. However, the screening at Hyderabad's iconic Sandhya Theatre was canceled due to an uncontrollable crowd. This decision comes in light of the recent stampede tragedy during Allu Arjun 's Pushpa 2 premiere at the same venue.

Crowd control Huge crowd had gathered for passes, situation got chaotic Ahead of the grand trailer reveal, a massive crowd of fans gathered at Sandhya to collect their entry passes. The situation escalated quickly, prompting authorities to intervene. To manage the crowd and prevent any potential mishaps, police were called in. In light of the overwhelming turnout and public safety concerns, especially after the recent Pushpa 2 stampede tragedy, theater management decided to cancel the screening at their venue.

Past incident Revisit the tragic 'Pushpa 2' stampede incident The Pushpa 2 stampede incident took place last December, outside Sandhya Theatre during the film's premiere. Arjun's sudden arrival caused a massive surge of frenzied fans, leading to a chaotic situation. Tragically, a woman named Revathi was crushed in the crowd and later declared dead at the hospital. Her nine-year-old son Sri Teja was critically injured in this unfortunate incident.