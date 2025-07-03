Tupac's mother helped end rapper's life, claims Suge Knight

In a shocking revelation, Marion "Suge" Knight, former CEO of Death Row Records, has claimed that Tupac Shakur's mother, Afeni Shakur, helped end her son's life after he was shot in 1996. Speaking from prison in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Knight alleged that Afeni made the decision to "honor his wishes" by giving him pills. The claim comes as part of a broader discussion about Shakur's final moments. Knight is serving a 28-year sentence in a fatal hit-and-run case.

Shooting incident Shooting incident details The incident in question took place in Las Vegas in 1996 when gunfire erupted through Knight's BMW at a red light. Both Knight and Shakur were injured, with Shakur sustaining four gunshot wounds to the chest, arm, and thigh. Despite being rushed to Nevada's University Medical Center hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries and released while Shakur remained in critical condition, Shakur later succumbed to his injuries at the age of 25.

Hospital ordeal Knight recalls Shakur's hospital stay In the interview, Knight described Shakur's condition in the hospital. He remembered Shakur sitting up and talking despite his critical state. However, as time passed, the reality of his situation hit Shakur hard - the shooting, a previous altercation at MGM Grand Hotel that night, and looming prison time. "Kill me. Shoot me," Shakur allegedly told Knight during this period.

Final plea Knight alleges Afeni asked doctors to let Shakur go Knight also revealed that Shakur feared prison more than death and allegedly asked his mother to help him die. In a heartbreaking turn of events, Knight claimed that Afeni "gave him pills" in an attempt to honor her son's wishes. The doctors tried to revive Shakur but couldn't stop the bleeding, leading Afeni to allegedly decide against further medical intervention. "Don't ever do that again... Let him go," she reportedly told the doctors.