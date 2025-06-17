What's the story

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram on Tuesday to mourn the loss of her fufaji, Raman Rai Handa.

The 72-year-old died on Monday, with conflicting reports about whether it occurred in Mumbai or Delhi.

In her Instagram Story, she wrote: "You'll always be in our hearts. Rest easy, Raman uncle (fufaji). Om Shanti."

She tagged actor, cousin Mannara Chopra, and aunt Kamini Chopra in the post.