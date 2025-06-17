Priyanka Chopra Jonas mourns uncle Raman Handa's demise
What's the story
Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram on Tuesday to mourn the loss of her fufaji, Raman Rai Handa.
The 72-year-old died on Monday, with conflicting reports about whether it occurred in Mumbai or Delhi.
In her Instagram Story, she wrote: "You'll always be in our hearts. Rest easy, Raman uncle (fufaji). Om Shanti."
She tagged actor, cousin Mannara Chopra, and aunt Kamini Chopra in the post.
Funeral arrangements
'The pillar of strength for our family'
Mannara, who is also an actor, confirmed the news of her father's death via Instagram. She shared a post with the family's official statement, calling him "the pillar of strength" for their family.
The statement read: "With profound grief and sorrow we inform the sad demise of our loving father who left us for his heavenly abode on 16/06/2025."
The funeral is set to be held on Wednesday at 1:00pm at the Crematorium Ground in Amboli, Andheri West, Mumbai.
Health decline
Report: Handa's health had been deteriorating
According to a report by Zoom, Handa's health had been deteriorating in the days leading up to his death.
He was surrounded by family members during his last moments.
The funeral notice also mentioned other family members who are mourning this loss, including Kamini, Mannara, Mitali, Ankur, Aakash, Akriti, and the extended Handa and Chopra families.