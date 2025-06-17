What's the story

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has claimed that actor Deepika Padukone was "misled" by her PR team into making a political statement at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi.

The incident had taken place just a few days before her 2020 film Chhapaak came out.

Padukone had visited the university to show solidarity with protesting students after a violent attack on campus by masked assailants.