Vivek Agnihotri sends legal notice to Mamata Banerjee: Here's why

Written by Aikantik Bag May 09, 2023, 05:10 pm 1 min read

Vivek Agnihotri slams Mamata Banerjee's statements

Vivek Agnihotri on Tuesday said that he sent a legal notice to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her recent statements over his 2022 film, The Kashmir Files, and upcoming movie, The Delhi Files. Agnihotri alleged that Banerjee called the films "propaganda" and used defamatory remarks against the makers, including him. He also shared a copy of the legal notice on Twitter.

Director's tweets about legal notice, Banerjee's statements

Agnihotri tweeted wrote, "I have, [along with producer Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi], sent a LEGAL NOTICE to the Chief Minister, Bengal...for her false & highly defamatory statements made with malafide intention to defame us & our films (sic)." To recall, Banerjee's allegedly defamatory statements against Agnihotri and his films came on Monday while announcing a ban on The Kerala Story in West Bengal.

