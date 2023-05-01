Entertainment

'Bedhadak,' 'Dostana 2': Bollywood movies running behind their original schedule

Written by Isha Sharma May 01, 2023, 04:17 pm 2 min read

Aditya Dhar's ambitious project The Immortal Ashwatthama is back in the news and it has reportedly been shelved due to an exorbitant budget. Vicky Kaushal was initially supposed to star in TIA but was reportedly recently replaced by Ranveer Singh. However, now, the makers have allegedly abandoned the project. We look at some other movies that have been stuck in limbo for a while.

'Takht'

Takht, announced by director-producer Karan Johar in 2019, had a lot going in its favor: a star-studded cast ensemble, a historical period drama story, and a large production house like Dharma Productions. It was supposed to star Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor. It was reportedly put on hold due to the pandemic.

'Dostana 2'

Dostana 2 is touted to be the spiritual sequel of Dostana, which was directed by Tarun Mansukhani. Reportedly, Kartik Aaryan was supposed to headline the film and Janhvi was roped in for an important part, too, but the project has been shrouded in uncertainty due to reports of an alleged fallout between KJo and Aaryan. Dostana starred John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, and Priyanka Chopra.

'Bedhadak'

Bedhadak was supposed to be Shanaya Kapoor's big Bollywood debut and it was announced in March 2022. She was supposed to star opposite Laksh Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada. However, since then, there is no update on the film, and it's unclear whether the film is on track or it has been shelved. To note, Kapoor is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor.

'Baiju Bawra'

In 2019, it was announced that post the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali will work on his "most ambitious magnum opus" Baiju Bawra, which will be the "revenge story of a maverick maestro." Things understandably got stuck due to the pandemic and the project couldn't move forward. However, fresh reports suggest that Singh and Bhatt will finally headline Baiju Bawra.

'Hera Pheri 3,' 'Jee Le Zaraa' looking at same fate?

Hera Pheri 3 might be looking at a similar fate, considering the public outrage over its purported director Farhad Samji. Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal met for a promo shoot a few months ago, but there's no update post that. Jee Le Zaraa﻿, on the other hand, is scheduled to star Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Chopra, but is running behind schedule, too.